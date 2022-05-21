Gerald Albright, at left, performs with Dave Koz, Verdine White, Mindi Abair and Richard Elliot at the pre-telecast of the 56th annual Grammy Awards in 2014. Albright will play during a free concert in Benton Harbor on Thursday night.
BENTON HARBOR — Award-winning R&B singer Stephanie Mills will headline this year’s community concert May 26 at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor, kicking off the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Jazz artist Gerald Albright will open for Mills, according to a news release from the Senior PGA.
The free concert, sponsored by Whirlpool Corp., is slated to begin at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. Local food trucks will be onsite.