Steve Upton, family patriarch and Whirlpool executive, dies at 98

ST. JOSEPH — Stephen Upton, the son of a co-founder of Whirlpool Corp. and the father of a U.S. congressman, died Tuesday morning at the age of 98.
Upton, known for his philanthropic efforts in Southwest Michigan, was a World War II veteran, and later a senior vice president at Whirlpool. He was involved in many community activities all his life. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth, five children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
“He was about as down to Earth as you could be,” said U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, Steve’s son. “We all looked up to him. There was never a harsh word because he led by example. He loved his family and was always engaged. He was always interested in what people were doing.”
Referred to as a “true servant of the community,” Steve Upton spent years building his family legacy and extending a hand to the surrounding communities through charities and foundations.
Upton was the son of Frederick Stanley Upton, who came to St. Joseph in 1912 to join his brother, Louis Upton, and their uncle to form the Upton Machine Co. – which evolved into Whirlpool.
On Tuesday, Whirlpool CEO and President Marc Bitzer attributed the company’s ongoing values – on a local and global scale – to Upton’s leadership.
“Steve Upton was an incredible individual who had a significant impact not only on Whirlpool Corp., but also on our community. The generosity Steve and his wife Elizabeth have shown over the years, across so many aspects of our community, will serve this area for generations to come,” Bitzer wrote in a prepared statement. “Many at Whirlpool have had the privilege of spending time with Steve, enabling them to learn our company’s history directly from him.”
Whirlpool wisdom
After serving in the Army’s 76th infantry division for three years, Upton enrolled at the University of Michigan and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1949.
Upton joined Whirlpool in 1955 as district manager for laundry product sales. In 1963, he was chosen to be director of customer quality and services, and named vice president of the consumer affairs division a year later.
During his career at the Benton Harbor appliance company, Upton had a hand in several key transitions at Whirlpool. Chief among them was the development of Whirlpool’s full line of major home appliances.
According to Herald-Palladium archives, he was instrumental in the evolution of the company’s consumer affairs division where they introduced the “cool line” service. It was the appliance industry’s first toll-free consumer help line.
“It was called the cool line because it was meant to calm consumers,” said Fred Upton. “It was the precursor to what everyone knows now as the 1-800 number.”
In 1981, he was named corporate vice president of marketing services and corporate communications. By 1983, Upton had climbed to become senior vice president of Whirlpool’s corporate communications, education, government and consumer affairs.
In retirement, Upton found himself attending the annual reunion of the Whirlpool Old Timers – comprised of former employees.
“As a member of one of the founding families, he would share the work that they did,” Fred Upton said. “Everybody called him Steve. Not many remember, but he worked on the line when he was a youngster, building washing machines.”
Building a foundation
The Upton name became synonymous with success, which Steve helped parlay into a philanthropic juggernaut.
Despite retiring at the end of 1987, Upton continued to steer the Whirlpool Foundation and Frederick S. Upton Foundation through decades of charity.
“The Upton Foundation was the love of his life,” said Fred Upton. “Dad helped with the funding of the turf field at Dickinson Stadium.”
The Upton Foundation was special to Steve Upton because it was a family-run effort.
Carrie Vill, chairperson of the Upton Foundation, has been on its board of trustees since 1993. Prior to her taking over this year, Jeff Upton ran the foundation for 15 years.
Behind Steve’s leadership, the foundation created a structure that has since brought together four generations of Uptons.
“It gives everyone in the family an opportunity to not only give back, but to be informed about what’s happening in this community,” Vill said. “They’ve pumped millions of dollars into a variety of charitable activates in the Twins Cities, this state and across the country.”
Some of the biggest benefactors from the foundation have been hospitals, the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, United Way, Berrien Community Foundation and several school districts.
“You can see his name on the St. Joseph (High School) field. But there were countless times they gave anonymously,” Vill recalled. “If there was a need and he could help, he would help. Steve just wanted to help and give back to the community.”
In 2016, Steve and Elizabeth Upton provided a $1 million endowment to the Berrien Community Foundation, which was used to establish the Stephen E. Upton Love Your Community Grant.
The legacy grant awards $50,000 every year to local entities that either try to establish themselves or expand ongoing efforts. Vill said the first grant recipient was a therapeutic equestrian center, which launched a veterans program.
“He had a such a velvet touch. He was always able to persuade you to what he thought was the best course, which was often the best course,” Vill said. “He was a true optimist and a family man.”