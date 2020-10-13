STEVENSVILLE — Students at Christ Lutheran Church & School in Stevensville are raising money one pair of shoes at a time.
People can donate gently worn, used and new shoes in collection boxes placed around the community or at the school, 4333 Cleveland Ave., according to a news release from Neil Webb, the school’s principal.
The school will earn money from Funds2Orgs based on the weight of the shoes. The money will be used to benefit the Christ Lutheran Parent-Teacher League.
“We are excited about our ‘Run The Race’ shoe drive,” Webb said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our PTL, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The fundraiser runs through Dec. 4.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to help them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
Other local businesses collecting shoes are: Edgewater Automations in St. Joseph, Roger’s Foodland in St. Joseph, Totally You Salon in Bridgman, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bridgman, Harding’s Supermarket in Bridgman and Trinity Lutheran Church in Glendora.
For more information, call the school at 429-7111.