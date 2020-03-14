Grocery stores reported being swamped on Friday, the day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that all K-12 schools be closed for three weeks starting Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Samara Smith, a supervisor at Harding’s Friendly Market in St. Joseph, said the opening cashier told her that there was a line of people waiting for the store to open at 7 a.m.
“That normally doesn’t happen,” she said.
Smith said the store has been so busy that she asked workers to come in early if they could.
“We have all our lanes open,” she said early Friday afternoon.
She said the store is normally only this busy the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“I talked to one customer and she said she was getting snacks and stuff for her kids,” Smith said, adding that the snacks were in preparation for schools being closed for three weeks.
Pam Seely, part owner of Roger’s Foodland in Royalton Township, said people were stocking up on everything Friday.
“Toilet paper, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies are flying off the shelf,” she said. “It’s like they’re getting ready for two weeks.”
Restaurants still open
As grocery stores were overrun with customers, some restaurants were getting the word out that they are still open.
Robert Montgomery, part owner of 221 Main – Restaurant & Cocktail House in St. Joseph, said they are open and ready for business while doing everything they can to keep customers and staff healthy. That includes sanitizing everything from menus to door handles several times a day.
“We’re even sanitizing the backs of the chairs,” he said.
He said they removed some tables to put more space between diners.
“You want to make sure the social distancing is 6 feet,” he said. “... The safety and health of our guests is always number one.”
They also started a new service – curbside pickup.
“It’s for people who don’t feel comfortable coming into a public space,” he said. “We’ve always offered take out. Now, we’ll take it to your car.”
Montgomery said a food delivery service they use, DoorDash, started a new policy to cut down on food being exposed. He said that normally, the person who picks up the order opens the container to make sure it’s correct.
Now, he says that the order is sealed in the kitchen and is not opened until delivered to the customer.
“We’re anticipating that this will be a short-term inconvenience,” he said. “We’re all in this together and together we’ll be fine.”
Candice Hamilton, manager at the Buck Burgers & Brew in St. Joseph, said they always keep the restaurant sanitized, but were doing it even more.
“We’re going to stay open as long as we can,” she said.
Sarah Steffens, a manager at Kilwin’s in St. Joseph, said that over the last two weekends, business has picked up because of the nice weather. But she said that didn’t happen Friday.
“I think because of the governor’s announcement (Thursday) night, some people are staying home,” she said.
Another blow was the cancellation of March Mannequins on Friday night.
“We were prepped for having a good night, but now that’s not going to happen,” she said.
Watermark Brewing Company announced on its Facebook page that it was cancelling its “Under the Sea Party” that was to take place today.
“Watermark will remain open during normal business hours and will continue to take in-depth disinfecting protocols while serving our products,” according to the post.
Customer experiences
Several people responded to an HP request on Facebook regarding what they have experienced at the grocery store.
“I went to Meijer (in Stevensville) today,” posted Katie Boyer of Stevensville. “It was pretty crowded but it could have been worse. We made a special trip there and people didn’t seem panicked so much as focused.”
Julie Earle of Benton Harbor said that when she went to the Stevensville Meijer, it wasn’t crowded, but that’s to be expected at 1 a.m.
“Shelves were more picked over than usual but there was nothing I needed that they didn’t have, including Lysol and Lysol wipes and toilet paper,” she said.
But she said three of her friends saw a man in a hazmat suit wearing a respirator in the Meijer in Benton Harbor on Thursday. Photos of the encounter were posted on Facebook.
“My friend spoke with him, and he was ready for the apocalypse and ready to hunker down with four carts full of groceries,” she said.
Amy Taylor Cahill of Berrien Springs said she normally goes to Lowery Meat & Grocery in Buchanan every six weeks for meat. But Friday morning, she said it was “crazy busy.”
“I pulled number 510 on the wait list. They were on 425,” she said.
So she went to Harding’s Friendly Market in Buchanan instead, where she said the crowds were more manageable.
Annelise Berman-Ford of Stevensville said when she went to the Meijer in Stevensville Friday afternoon, she was able to get everything she needed except chicken.
“Check-out was pretty packed but I had no problems,” she said. “They were putting out a new shipment of (toilet paper) as I rolled through. Everything else was decent – except there was absolutely no chicken.”
Cornerstone ready to help
Cornerstone Alliance announced Friday that staff has created a task force to connect local businesses with resources that will be made available by the state and federal government, according to an email sent out by Stephanie Scott-Sims, director of entrepreneurship and placemaking.
“We are working with Congressman Fred Upton, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and other elected officials to understand the tools available to help small businesses navigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in the email. “It is our priority to work with these groups to assist local businesses with immediate needs. Moving forward, information and updates regarding available resources will be posted to our website at GoMichigan.com as well as the Cornerstone Alliance Twitter feed and Facebook page.”
I&M suspends shutoffs
Indiana Michigan Power announced it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus continues to spread.
“We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. Indiana Michigan Power is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve as we navigate this uncertain time,” the utility said.
Customers in Michigan with questions or concerns should call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 1-800-311-6424.