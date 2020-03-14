You know those stop signs right outside the store in parking lots like Meijer and Kohl’s? If there are no pedestrians, do you still have to stop at those stop signs? I know you do at normal intersections, but do you have to in these parking lots if there are no people crossing?
Mary before I answer your question, there is a disclaimer. There are parts of the Michigan Vehicle Code which are open for interpretation. Every police officer, police department, judge or magistrate will interpret the code differently. Each police officer has their own interpretation of the code, and will enforce it accordingly.
Most laws in the Michigan Vehicle Code are clearly written. Unfortunately, Michigan Vehicle Code law on private parking lots is vague. There are five violations which can clearly be enforced on private property by all police officers. The five violations are reckless driving, careless driving, operating while impaired (drunk driving), driving while license suspended and handicapped parking violations.
The Michigan Vehicle Code never clearly states that an officer can enforce a stop sign violation on private property. Michigan does allow property owners to request that a police officer enforce traffic laws in a parking lot or on a private road. Then the sign(s) must be officially listed within The Michigan Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MMUTCD). Lastly, a traffic control order or ordinance must exist allowing the placement of the signs. When all three of the above listed items have been completed, police officers may enforce the stop sign.
Please remember that just because you believe a stop sign in a private property parking lot is not enforceable as running a stop sign, does not mean one could not be cited for either reckless or careless driving.
It is always good practice to stop at the stop signs, as there are normally pedestrians in the area. Police may not be able to enforce the stop signs within the parking lot, but they can enforce the stop signs leaving the parking lot. Even if there is no stop sign, one must always stop before leaving a private drive or ally. And yes, this does include the driveway to your house.