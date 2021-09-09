210909-HP-flooding-photo.jpg

A driver navigates through a flooded section of Upton Drive in St. Joseph on Tuesday after a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Mother Nature packed a punch this week as heavy rain and wind gusts swept through Southwest Michigan.

Indiana Michigan Power crews worked throughout Tuesday night to restore power to about 6,000 customers, most in the Three Rivers area.

