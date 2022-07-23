Cuyler Anderson works to remove fallen trees from his home along Madison Avenue in St. Joseph on Friday after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan Thursday night with high winds, heavy rain and hail.
An uprooted tree damages headstones at City Cemetery in St. Joseph on Friday after heavy storms moved through the area Thursday night leaving thousands without power.
Cuyler Anderson and Sydney Radde’s 2012 Jeep Liberty was severly damaged at their home along Madison Avenue in St. Joseph on Thursday night after heavy storms moved through the area.
A tree lies on a house along North Sunnybank Road in St. Joseph on Friday after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan the night before.
Indiana Michigan Power crews work along Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph on Friday after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan Thursday night.
A fallen tree damages a home along La Salle Avenue in St. Joseph on Friday after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan the night before.
A fallen tree damages gravesites at City Cemetery in St. Joseph on Friday after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan the night before.
ST. JOSEPH — A Thursday evening storm swept through the Twin Cities, knocking down tree branches and causing power outages in its wake.
Crews from the St. Joseph’s public works department and I&M Power were cleaning up fallen limbs and power lines on Friday, after the gusts uprooted trees in neighborhoods around St. Joseph High School and Lincoln Elementary School.