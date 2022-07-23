ST. JOSEPH — A Thursday evening storm swept through the Twin Cities, knocking down tree branches and causing power outages in its wake.

Crews from the St. Joseph’s public works department and I&M Power were cleaning up fallen limbs and power lines on Friday, after the gusts uprooted trees in neighborhoods around St. Joseph High School and Lincoln Elementary School.

