Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.