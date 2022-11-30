SHAES Center St home fire

Firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services put out a fire that began in a basement of a home, Nov. 21, in the 700 block of Center Street in South Haven.

 Photo provided

BANGOR — A series of structure fires have kept South Haven area first responders busy over the past two weeks.

The latest fire occurred Saturday morning at an adult foster care facility on M-43 Highway in Bangor.