BENTON TOWNSHIP — When Janelle Gehrke started preparing for college a couple years ago, she was determined not to see it turn into a serious case of sticker shock.
“My family has been in those situations, where they started college, got into debt, and now, they’re stuck with all those student loans they’re supposed to pay off. I was trying to avoid that,” she said.
So Gehrke, 18, of St. Joseph, enrolled in Lake Michigan College’s Early/Middle College program, which allows students to earn an associate’s degree or college certificate while still in high school.
“The high school said that they would pay for two years of college, and my parents thought it would be worth the opportunity,” she said.
Gehrke entered St. Joseph as a sophomore, as part of a military family that moved often, she said.
“My dad’s in the (U.S.) Coast Guard, so we have the GI Bill – but we only had that for a limited amount, so any opportunity to have someone else pay for the college was interesting to us,” Gehrke said. “That was the biggest thing.”
A familiar feeling
Lake Michigan College’s interim financial aid director, Bob Evans, and Lauren Mow, financial aid director at Southwestern Michigan College, know those feelings well.
Both work on the front lines of keeping students from falling into a debt trap that may discourage them from finishing college, or struggling to pay off loans long after they do graduate.
Funding college can feel daunting for students who’ve never handled their own finances before, “as it can vary from school to school,” Mow said.
“The federal government has its requirements for borrowers, and each school may have additional steps to request or accept a student loan,” Mow said. “It’s important for students to read the information they receive from schools, and to reach out if they have questions.”
To ease those worries, SMC began requiring in-person loan counseling in 2014 for all new borrowers.
“Students complete a budget worksheet prior to their appointment, and we have the chance to meet with them individually to ensure they understand their bill, as well as their rights and responsibilities,” Mow said.
LMC has implemented similar requirements, Evans said. He estimates that 60 to 70 percent of its students receive financial aid, but only a quarter of them – 20 to 22 percent – actually take out loans, he said.
“The college has a fairly aggressive program, and it’s been in place for several years, to make sure that students are counseled and receive financial literacy information about borrowing, before they sign on the dotted line and take out the loan,” he said.
The bigger picture
A look at the bigger picture of student debt suggests all the makings of a major crisis.
Statistics show 45 million borrowers nationwide owe more than $1.5 trillion, Forbes magazine reported in February 2019.
Student loans now rank as the second highest category of consumer debt – behind mortgages, but higher than credit cards and auto loans, the magazine reported.
Borrowers in the class of 2017 owe $28,560, on average, according to the Institute for College Access and Success.
The issue has gained traction in the Democratic presidential primary, where Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D.-Mass., have proposed lowering student debt, or canceling it entirely.
Doing so, both contenders suggested, would benefit students and the economy by freeing up capital that otherwise remains tied up in servicing debt.
The idea prompted pushback from rivals like Pete Buttgieg, who owes $130,000, mostly racked up by his husband’s efforts to become a teacher.
The former South Bend, Ind, mayor argued that canceling student debt would effectively punish those who repaid their loans, or didn’t default on them.
Students might definitely benefit from some type of debt relief, Evans agrees, but questions how Congress could craft a plan to satisfy all of them.
“The devil is in the details, about how that would work – whether there’s some type of sharing in the repayment or the whole debt’s going to be canceled, or the student had to complete a program. There are a lot of ‘what ifs’. It would be a huge funding issue for Congress to undertake,” he said.
A game-changer
Getting accepted into LMC’s Early/Middle College proved to be a game-changer for Gehrke, who has just finished her final year.
Students compete for slots in the program, which requires a three-year commitment – effectively, adding one more year of high school, according to LMC’s website.
LMC showed 305 students enrolled in the program with 1,073 billing hours, which saved students $168,000 for the fall 2019 semester, according to figures it released last month.
The figure includes students in Allegan County, as well as the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency, and Van Buren Intermediate School District.
The college also showed 728 students in Allegan, Berrien, Van Buren and surrounding counties taking advantage of dual credit and dual enrollment options, for 2,299 total billing hours, or a $360,000 net savings for the fall 2019 semester.
Gehrke is leaving the Early/Middle College program with a general associate’s degree.
She plans to enroll at Cedarville University, a private Baptist institution in Cedarville, Ohio, about an hour west of Columbus.
“It (Early/Middle College) really was extremely beneficial,” Gehrke said. “It helped pay for my first two years of my college career, and I’m already ahead of my graduating class.”
Gehrke plans to study marketing, and tapping into the GI Bill to fund her last two years of college. Her goal is to become a creative director.
“Being able to have such an advantage, with the (first) two years done and paid for was really a blessing, for me to go to Cedarville,” Gehrke said. “I also have a couple scholarships that I received, so I’ll be able to use that towards my tuition, as well.”
Evans and Mow see one another game-changer coming, from the federal government’s side.
Starting July 1, the U.S. Department of Education will require students to verify details of their loans – including how many they take, how much they plan to borrow, and estimated repayment rates – through a new online portal, Evans said.
The department expects to roll out the portal this spring for the loans it services, which borrowers will have to complete before they can receive the money.
The institution will then receive a notice once the student completes the process.
“I personally think it’s going to help,” Evans said. “The student’s going to see, ‘Oh, my gosh, if I take out another $5,000, my payment’s going to go up $50 a month.’ So they’ll be able to see the impact of their loan decision.”
The personal touch
LMC also offers in-person counseling for students and families who want it, “about how much to borrow and when they need to borrow, so they can get personalized attention if they want that,” Evans said.
Evans’s office follows a “ladder” approach, in which it works to secure grants and scholarships for students first – followed by state and federal aid, on-campus employments, and then loans.
“We like to talk about loans as the last option,” he said.
SMC follows an equally personalized approach, so students understand how they’re financing their education, Mow said.
Her office participates in student orientation activities and is accessible by email, phone call or walk-in basis, she added.
SMC has also partnered with Inceptia, a nonprofit financial literacy organization that offers additional resources to students, Mow said.
“Inceptia provides students with access to online videos, webinars and mini-courses to improve their financial literacy, as well as phone counseling to students in their grace period prior to repayment,” she said.
Evans credits LMC’s approach with reducing its own loan default rates from 19.7 to 16.5 percent, between 2016 and 2017.
“While the national rate has been coming down a point or two, schools of our type would be considerably higher,” he said.
Words of wisdom
But all the hands-on counseling won’t help if students trip themselves up – either by taking the entire loan amount, or lowballing how much they need for additional costs, such as books and supplies, Evans believes.
Other potential pitfalls include taking out loans from private lenders – which carry higher interest rates and steeper repayment terms – or co-signing for loans, which leaves family members liable if students don’t hold their end up, he adds.
“If you’re taking out $5,000 to 7,000 per year, over a two-, three- or four-year program, you’ve accumulated a lot of debt on the day you’re out of school,” Evans said. “All of a sudden, it’s this huge monthly payment that has to be taken care of first, which is an obligation of the loan.”
Gehrke advises high school students to start mapping out their path to college during their freshman or sophomore years, as she did.
“I’d encourage them to talk with their parents and sign up for the (Early/Middle College) program to try to get in, because it’s extremely beneficial – and also, take dual classes, because a lot of high schools have the opportunity,” she said.
Mow agrees that parents should take an active role in the process.
“Parents should continue to hold their kids accountable to any deadlines or communications from the school. Information will often come through an online student portal or a school email address,” Mow said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to the financial aid office with any questions, although be aware that we may be limited by privacy regulations in what we are able to disclose. Encourage students to contact us directly. We’re always happy to help.”
But students need to do their part, too, by staying on top of what’s expected of them, Mow said.
“Students should be aware of any financial aid or scholarship deadlines established by the school, as well as when tuition is due,” Mow said. “Make sure to understand the direct and indirect costs of attending your chosen college. Anticipate additional expenses, such as books and supplies. Your guidance counselor and the financial aid office at your school are excellent resources.”