Due to circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are fearful of travel and also face financial difficulties.
As a result for some, summer may be spent closer to home this year.
A recent study revealed nearly two-thirds of Michiganders are planning to vacation locally this summer to avoid possible contact with the coronavirus.
MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, conducted a survey of 7,500 adults across the country to find out where they will spend their summer vacations.
According to the survey, 64 percent of Michiganders felt they are more likely to vacation locally in-state this summer to avoid traveling by plane, in order to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
The national average in the survey was 55 percent.
Millicent Huminsky, executive director for the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, said they’ve been targeting the Detroit and Grand Rapids region since the pandemic slowed air travel.
Huminsky also reported seeing a lot of Illinois and Indiana license plates throughout the area over the Fourth of July weekend.
“With Chicago and Indy being such close markets, people wanted to get out and were tired of staying home,” Huminsky said. “We have never been through anything like this, I don’t think we’ll have as many people as years past, but if we have 60 to 70 percent of the visitors we normally get, I would be happy. Of course I want 100 percent-plus, but I’m trying to be realistic.”
Amy Zapal, director of St. Joseph Today, said the high volume of people in the Twin Cities region could be attributed to out-of-towners as well as locals taking advantage of the nice weather.
“Social distancing measures are in use and everyone’s being respectful,” Zapal said. “We’re really grateful to be where we’re at. Merchants had a really rough spring, but we’re looking forward to reconvening and moving into a new day.”
Broken down across the country, Utah residents who were surveyed were the most enthusiastic about planning a staycation this summer, with 85 percent saying this is likely to happen.
By comparison, it appears participants in Mississippi were more eager to get away, as just 25 percent said they are planning to vacation locally this summer.
Huminsky said Michigan is primed to do well this summer.
“Many people feel safer traveling within the state with all of the executive orders the governor has put in place,” Huminsky said. “Through this COVID thing, the governor has been stressing outdoor activity. So, with Jean Klock Park, Weko Beach and Silver Beach, locals are still getting out and those attractions are pulling people to the area.”
For many Americans, however, the economic strain caused by the pandemic means they have kicked their saving habits into gear in order to recover. Seventy-one percent of people stated there is a chance they will skip summer vacation this year in order to save money.
Public beaches were among the topics of survey questions, as far as if they were a risk for spreading the virus.
The survey revealed 61 percent of people think there should be limits placed on the number of people allowed onto beaches.
Huminsky said it’s hard to compare this summer vacation season to other years. However, she thought the past weekend was much busier than expected.
“I found it ironic that this has been the most beautiful spring we’ve had this decade. I hope the summer stays the same way as it is,” Huminsky said. “This could have been the most banner year we ever had, but there’s nothing we can do about what’s going on.”
Both Huminsky and Zapal said the Southwest Michigan vacation season typically starts by Memorial Day and stretches past Labor Day into October.
“We’ve received a lot of calls, which is really exciting,” Zapal said. “A person in Oregon called us for questions, planning a family reunion for 70 to 80 people for next summer. She said she had seen pictures of our beaches. They are the No. 1 draw. Our beaches are stunningly beautiful and prove to be the highest search result for our region.”
As it stands, smaller businesses – such as restaurants and those in the tourism industry – have suffered severely due to lockdown, as they are less likely to have had financial backup systems in place than larger franchises.
About 18 percent of survey respondents are looking on the bright side and said the pandemic will turn out to be a boost for their state’s local tourism industry, as people will be less willing to travel further by plane.
With this in mind, Zapal said now is the time for locals to shine.
“There won’t be as many crowds in town. Now is the time to go and support those local businesses,” she said. “There is not a single business or person that hasn’t been affected by this. Everything is changing so quickly. I’m not sure any of us thought we would be here. It’s been painful, but I think we will just keep moving along.”