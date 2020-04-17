The most common advice barbers and hair stylists have for people who are on the verge of cutting or coloring their own hair is this: Don’t.
“If you are on the edge, call your stylist and we can talk you off the cliff,” said Connie Hartwig, a stylist at Revá Salon & Spa in St. Joseph. “We’re all in the same boat. Nobody’s judging anybody right now.”
Josef Kempton offered a tip or two to men who are unable to refrain from cutting their own hair as people stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.
“Don’t take too much off at a time, and don’t cut your ear off,” said Kempton, owner of Joe’s Barber Shop in Niles. “A lot of guys are just buzzing it all off right now.”
He said that besides being unable to go to their barber or stylist, people might think they’re saving money by cutting or coloring their own hair.
“If you give yourself a free haircut, it’ll still cost you full price for us to fix it,” he kidded. “At least once a month we see a kid who picked up clippers, and we have to fix it. But we can’t put it back. If we could, we’d be living in Beverly Hills.”
Kempton said he closed up shop March 14, a week before the governor’s mandate.
“We barbers all need a haircut too. I’m still refraining from cutting my own too much,” he said.
Ursula Lull, another stylist at Revá Salon & Spa, has been doing hair for 30 years.
She said when it comes to coloring hair, it’s risky, especially if a store-bought dye has bleach.
“It’s more technical than you might think. There are some processes that are more risky than others,” Lull said.
“As far as bleaching dark roots, one box of store-bought dye probably won’t color your whole head, so unless you want to go back to the store with orange, blotchy hair, I do not recommend it,” she added.
She said YouTube videos for men’s cuts can be helpful.
“But guys, plan on sitting for an hour and a half for what should take less than a half hour. Be patient,” she said.
She said she believes she is speaking for most stylists when she says, “We value and appreciate our customers and understand desperate times call for desperate measures. We mostly look forward to seeing them in our chairs in whatever condition their hair may be. We’re looking forward to cleaning up the messes. It’ll be fun.”
Hartwig is not a fan of videos on how to cut hair.
“YouTube has all these ‘fool-proof’ videos. To me, anything with the word ‘fool’ is a red flag. But guys can get away with just buzzing it all off,” she said.
Hartwig is discouraging her clients from cutting their own bangs, because it’s easy to go too short.
“If you’re going out, put your sunglasses on your head, they’ll serve as a headband,” she suggests.
She said people who are depressed about their current appearance might end up more depressed if they cut their own hair too short.
Leah Dibble, co-owner of Reflections Hair Studio in Coloma is a fan of headbands and ponytails.
“Headbands can hide a multitude of sins,” she said. “You can use a thick headband to pull back your bangs or to hide hair roots,” she said.
She said she took her own hair supplies home before closing the studio.
“I can do my own hair, and I’m saving money on makeup, because I don’t go anywhere,” she said.
She is discouraging clients from coloring their own hair, and says they definitely should not use any box coloring that contains bleach. She also thinks it best that people not cut their own hair.
“I’ve already had one person message me asking, ‘How do I fix this?’ I think we’re going to have a lot of fixing to do when we open back up.”
Beth Ward, a stylist at Gallery Salon in Benton Harbor, said she anticipates working long hours once hair salons and barber shops are able to reopen.
“When you buy a box of color, there’s potentially something damaging. You want a beautiful blonde and you end up orange,” she said. “I’ve already had quite a few clients post pictures.”
When it comes to cutting your own hair, she said, “Step away from the kitchen shears. Don’t do it. We all look rough right now. Just let yourself look rough.”
She said ponytails for women and shaved heads for men might be popular styles right now.
“All these men shaving their heads is cracking me up a little bit. I love watching the videos,” she said.
Ward said the current situation has shown her how generous and loving people can be.
“I filed for unemployment, but haven’t heard back yet. I’m a single mom with four kids. I’ve had a couple of clients reach out to me and ask if I need anything,” she said.