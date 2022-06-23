The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention based in Washington, D.C., reports that in 2020 across the country, there was a death by suicide every 11 minutes.
And for people age 10-34, suicide is the leading cause of death.
Beginning July 16, an easy-to-remember three-digit number will be made available to call for help with a crisis.
The number, 988, will be put in use nationwide, and initially will connect callers to trained counselors, with the long-term goal of connecting people with nearby mental health and suicide prevention resources.
The new crisis lifeline will be implemented under the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, with the goal of helping people who are experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide.
People will also be able to use 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need help in a crisis.
As the U.S.-based universal dialing code connecting to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of local crisis centers throughout the country, 988 is expected to increase the accessibility and use of life-saving interventions and resources, the action alliance says.
Until the roll-out of 988 by July 16, people in crisis should continue to call the existing Lifeline number, 800-273-8255, which will remain available even after the implementation of 988.
Calls to 988 will be free and confidential, and the system will operate 24 hours a day, every day. Access will be available through every landline, cell phone and voice-over internet device in the U.S.
The 988 services are distinct and separate from the emergency medical and public safety response associated with 911. The 988 crisis counselors are trained to use the least invasive interventions when possible, and often the call, text or chat will be the only intervention needed.
However, ongoing coordination at the federal, state and local levels between 988 and 911 is expected to help people in crisis get the appropriate help, such as deploying mobile crisis teams or social workers in place of police or emergency medical responders, when needed and where available, the action alliance says.