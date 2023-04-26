Motivational speaker, coach, author and serial entrepreneur Mimi Brown speaks to area high school girls on the importance of “Owning Your Swag!” during the Get-It Connection Summit held Tuesday at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall.
Benton Harbor High School seniors Abigayle Persaud and Bre’shonna Dawson, back, take a turn in the 360-degree photo booth during the Get-It Connection Summit held Tuesday at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall.
Countryside Academy students Mariah Gee, Skye Pritchard, Mickeya Isom, and Jamirah Hyde take a selfie in one of the photo booths during the Get-It Connection Summit held Tuesday at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall.
Hundreds of high school female students gather to listen as Motivational speaker, coach, author and serial entrepreneur Mimi Brown talks on the importance of “Owning Your Swag!” during the Get-It Connection Summit held Tuesday at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
