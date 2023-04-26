BENTON TOWNSHIP — Female high school students from around Berrien County learned more about careers in technology on Tuesday.

The Get-It Connection Summit, held at the Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall, hosted more than 160 high school students from six different schools.

230426-HP-get-it-summit2-photo.jpg

Benton Harbor High School seniors Abigayle Persaud and Bre’shonna Dawson, back, take a turn in the 360-degree photo booth during the Get-It Connection Summit held Tuesday at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall.
230426-HP-get-it-summit3-photo.jpg

Keynote speaker Mimi Brown talks with Lakeshore High School junior Ainsley Cahill during the Get-It Connection Summit held Tuesday at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall.

