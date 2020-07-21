BENTON HARBOR — Andrae Townsel strives to bring positivity and excellence to everything he does, including in his new role as superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, which he started in February.
The Detroit native said he understands the struggles Benton Harbor students face because he has walked in their shoes.
“I grew up in an urban environment, went to our local public school, and I experienced all that there is to experience as a teenager growing up in Detroit,” he said. “... That’s why I feel at home in Benton Harbor. ... Ultimately, it’s about choosing what’s right and going down that path.”
Townsel, 36, said he’s had his eye on the district ever since state officials in May 2019 suggested that the school board close Benton Harbor High School and focus on raising student achievement in lower grades while working to reduce district debt.
“I watched how it played out. How community advocates rallied in support of the district,” he said. “And I told myself that if (state officials) decide to give Benton Harbor an opportunity to move forward as a school district that, I would throw my name in the hat as part of the superintendent search.”
Then shortly after he started in his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordering all schools to close mid-March.
Townsel said the closing of the schools may have been a good thing because it gave him time to assess the school district and to put plans in place.
“Everything is going to be better (in the fall),” he said. “In all aspects of our district, we have the personnel in place. We have a lot of talented individuals on the team. And we expect to have a very productive school year, and we expect to see a positive academic return on the investments that we’ve made.”
Team effort
Townsel points out that he can’t do it by himself, and that turning the district around will be a team effort.
“Everyone who has a vested interest in Benton Harbor Area Schools has a role to play in the ultimate turn-around,” he said. “Specifically, something that everyone can do tangibly is to share their positive experiences about the district and about their time in Benton Harbor, and to utilize social media to share the positive.”
He said some people may be able to positively influence the school district through donations. Others may want to volunteer.
“Just be part of the process and part of the solution,” he said. “Nothing is perfect, but we’re chasing perfection.”
Townsel said that’s what the students deserve.
“I understand that our young people’s future is not guaranteed and our futures are fragile, so it’s incumbent on me to ensure that they have all of the tools and all of the resources needed to become a productive citizen in our global society,” he said.
When he was a high school student at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Townsel worried about his future as an adult in the “real world.”
“The first thing you think about is – how do I take care of myself? What are my plans? What will my career be? What will I choose to do with the rest of my life?”
Because he had those fears, he decided to become an advocate for all young people so they can become successful adults, no matter what they do after high school, be it college, a technical job or an athletic career.
Townsel has focused on being positive his whole life.
Detroit rapper
In 2011, the Detroit City Council honored him for his award-winning rap song, “City of Gold,” which he wrote and performed under the name DraeTown. The song went viral on YouTube and led to his being on the three-part reality show, “Detroit in Overdrive,” which featured Kid Rock.
“I was highlighted as a local rapper, DraeTown, doing positive things in the city, such as tearing down blighted buildings and supporting soup kitchens,” he said.
Townsel said that he wrote the song to focus on the positive things happening in Detroit.
At the time, he was living in the Washington, D.C., area working in the local public school system and on his doctoral degree in urban education and leadership at Howard University. But he said his heart was always in Detroit.
“I was saddened by all the (negative) news about my hometown, Detroit,” he said. “... I wanted to shine a light on the positivity of young people that are products of Detroit. I was highlighting myself as a product of Detroit.”
In 2011, he also won the Spirit of Detroit and Detroit Most Wanted awards due to the success of “City of Gold.”
Ran for mayor
Then in 2012, he ran as an independent to be the mayor of Detroit.
“I was fully prepared to come back and take it seriously if I won,” he said.
Townsel still writes inspirational rap songs, to motivate people to do better and to be achievers. His latest song, which he wrote last fall, is called “Back to School Hustle.”
His words of wisdom can be found on YouTube at “Maximizing your potential: Andrae Townsel at TEDxDetroit 2012.”
“I put a lot of my raps into my talk, which is a positive message about maximizing your potential,” he said.
Townsel also had a short professional football career, after he had attended Howard University on a football scholarship. After receiving a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration, he signed a two-year contract in 2009 to play professional football with the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
But after injuring his knee during the first year, he decided not to pursue football and enrolled in a doctoral program in educational leadership and policy studies at Howard. Besides the doctor’s degree, he received a national superintendent certification through the Howard University Urban Superintendent Academy program.
Townsel worked for the District of Columbia Public Schools for several years, starting in 2008 as a high school teacher and leaving in 2016 as an assistant principal. He left to take a job as a turn-around principal at a Massachusetts high school, where he stayed until 2018.
“That’s significant because Massachusetts has the No. 1 education system in the county,” he said. “I had the opportunity to learn and serve at the highest performing education system in the country.”
But he said he always wanted to return to Michigan, which he did in 2018 to be the assistant superintendent at Wayne-Westland Community Schools in the Detroit area.
Townsel now lives in Benton Harbor during the week and on most weekends, goes home to his wife, a doctor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and two young children, who live in the Detroit area.