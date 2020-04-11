Based on a recent survey, nearly half of Michigan couples say working from home has put a strain on their relationship.
Most survey respondents said eight days is the longest they could work from home with their partner before things become tense.
Further, 18 percent said they do not have enough room to work comfortably from home with their partner, according to the survey conducted by GearHungry.com.
On a positive note, one-third of respondents said working from home has increased their productivity, and 56 percent said they are speaking with family more now than before the coronavirus pandemic.
GearHungry.com conducted a survey of 3,000 workers to find out how self-isolation due to COVID-19 is affecting relationships across the U.S. It was found that 47 percent of Michigan couples say working from home every day has put a strain on their relationship, compared to the national average of 45 percent.
At first, the prospect of working at home with a partner may have seemed like a chance to spend more time together. But one in three people surveyed who are working from home now say they do not shower or bathe every day, and 15 percent say they do not get dressed out of their sleeping attire everyday. That, combined with being in each other’s space all the time, is perhaps not the best combination for romance, the surveyors concluded.
GearHungry.com offers the following tips for making your togetherness experience healthier and more positive:
If working with your spouse or significant other in close quarters, use headphones. This will allow both of you to get through your to-do list and stay focused without having the other person distract you.
Learn a new hobby together. Now is the perfect time to maximize bonding through activities such as cooking together or learning a new language.
Spend at least an hour per day on some sort of exercise routine.
Ease additional stress by keeping your home neat and tidy by splitting up the household chores.