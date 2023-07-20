A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row has sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. It's the sixth largest in U.S. history. The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes, or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The store where the winning ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery. Officials presented a giant symbolic check to the store's owner and family on Thursday. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.