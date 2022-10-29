BENTON HARBOR — A suspect from a Berrien Springs armed robbery fired gunshots at a St. Joseph Township Police car Friday night, and then escaped after the officer returned fire in Benton Harbor.
Township Police Chief Randy Leng said the officer, who he did not name, was not injured. The suspect has not been located, but it is believed he was not struck by the officer's bullets.
According to a news release, the officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a be-on-the-lookout notice from a Berrien Springs armed robbery, and begin a pursuit at 11:27 p.m. The release did not say where the pursuit began. During the pursuit, the suspect fired numerous shots at the officer from his moving vehicle. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Division Street in Benton Harbor when the suspect turned his vehicle toward the officer, and the officer returned fire.
The suspect fled, and a search by police K-9 officers was conducted, but the suspect was not located. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers or the St. Joseph Township Police Department at 429-6890.