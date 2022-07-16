tabor hill file photo

BUCHANAN — Plans for a permanent wedding venue at Tabor Hill Winery are starting to take shape.

Oronoko Township’s planning commission unanimously voted to approve an updated special use permit for Tabor Hill Winery’s future permanent wedding venue.

