ST. JOSEPH — Mary Lemaster told a Berrien County judge Tuesday that she was driving north in the right-hand lane on Red Arrow Highway on Nov. 20, 2019, when she spotted a bicyclist riding alongside the road.
“I wanted to get in the left lane, so I was passing an SUV when I saw the man and his bicycle up in the air,” LeMaster told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Charles LaSata.
She was testifying in a preliminary hearing for Sammie Davis, 38, of Benton Harbor. He is charged with reckless driving causing the death of the bicyclist, Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville.
After hearing testimony from Lemaster and two police officers, LaSata found sufficient evidence to bind Davis over for trial on the charge, a 15-year felony. But because Davis will be tried as a four-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison if convicted.
He is also charged with operating while license suspended/denied causing serious injury and failure to stop at an accident causing serious impairment or death. He waived a preliminary hearing on those charges in January.
Lemaster testified Tuesday that after she saw the man and his bicycle go flying, she looked in her rearview mirror and saw the SUV pull off the road and stop.
But then, she said, the same SUV pulled up behind her at a traffic light and turned onto I-94.
“So I turned around and went back,” she said. “The police were there and they took my information.”
St. Joseph Township Police Officer Derrick Arwood told the court he was on patrol when he heard a BOL (be on the lookout) for an SUV with damage.
He said he spotted the suspect vehicle at Nickerson and M-139 pulling into a driveway. He pointed to Davis in court as the driver.
“He said he thought he had dozed off and hit a trash can on Red Arrow Highway,” Arwood testified.
Lincoln Township Police Sgt. Ralph Bansen testified that when he arrived and took over questioning, Davis told him he had come from a casino, was not feeling well, had taken either DayQuil or NyQuil, got drowsy on I-94, and pulled off onto Red Arrow Highway.
The day of the incident, Crider was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
He was later transferred to a rehabilitation facility where he died Feb. 2, according to Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Amy Byrd. She presented an autopsy report stating that Crider died of multiple blunt force injuries.
Davis’ lawyer, Paul Toman, objected to his client being bound over for trial on the charge of reckless driving causing death, saying, “Fatigue does not equal willful and wanton disregard,” Toman said.
Willful and wanton disregard is one of the elements needed to find a person guilty of reckless driving causing death.
Toman also noted that “the death was a few months after the injury.”
LaSata set trial for March 30 to April 1.