When the dispensary in Niles started selling recreational marijuana in January, there was talk that the police were pulling people over down the road that day after they bought recreational marijuana. If that’s true, I would assume it would be similar to a police officer waiting near a bar to stop people they suspect of drunk driving? Do police officers actually do this? If someone is following all traffic laws and driving safely, can they be singled out and stopped because they MIGHT be doing something illegal based on where they just came from?
Elizabeth, St. Joseph
Elizabeth, thank you for your question. I contacted our patrol supervisor in the Niles area to see if he has heard any concerns from the public after the opening of the recreational marijuana facility in Niles. He told me that he hasn’t been contacted and is not aware of any issues about officers stopping people in the area of the dispensary.
Officers cannot stop vehicles just because they have left a marijuana dispensary. With the passage of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, adults over the age of 21 may possess marijuana legally, so even if you are stopped down the road from leaving a dispensary, your possession of the marijuana purchased is legal.
Now is a great time to remind readers of the basic regulations concerning possession and use of recreational marijuana.
You must be 21 years of age to use or possess recreational marijuana. When outside of your home you may possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana. It should be kept in a sealed and labeled container. In your home you may possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana and it must be kept in a secure, locked location.
Adults over 21 years old may cultivate up to 12 marijuana plants in their home. They must also be kept out of the view of the public and must be in a secured, locked area. You may possess up to 15 grams of cannabis concentrate. When smoking marijuana you must do so in private, it cannot be in a public place without special permits being obtained first.
And it is very important to remember not to smoke or use marijuana or cannabis products before or while you are driving. Also, passengers in a vehicle may not smoke marijuana. If you are caught driving high, the penalties are similar to driving under the influence of alcohol. Remember to be smart and know the laws before purchasing or using marijuana.