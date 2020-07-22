ST. JOSEPH — Arthur Havlicek says he wouldn’t be where he is today if his family hadn’t moved from Chicago to Bridgman when he was in second grade.
“Growing up, at like 10 years old, I’m thinking why here? Because of that, I grew up with an appreciation for what our community had to offer,” he said. “It would irk me sometimes when my classmates would say, ‘I don’t see that.’ The problems you see, I see as opportunities, so it kind of shaped my trajectory in a lot of ways.”
Havlicek, 28, was named the president and chief executive officer of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber in January. Since then, he’s been able to use his expertise about Southwest Michigan, and his time working in the state Legislature, to further the goals of the community and the chamber – even during a pandemic.
He says his age is but a number.
“Even if I was older, I’d be the new kid on the block. I would stack my professional experiences with anybody because of the breadth of things that I touched in Lansing,” Havlicek said. “I touched health care, auto insurance, roads, small business problems. I really got to learn a lot, and I had established relationships with a lot of leaders locally through my time up there, which helped transition me into the roll seamlessly.”
After graduating from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 2010, he studied political science and public administration at Grand Valley State University with the goal to learn about a lot of different topics.
“My goal all along was learn as much as I can, do as much as I can, come back and apply it to benefit my community,” he said.
Having ran political campaigns, done consulting work, helped pass bills and craft budgets, Havlicek felt the time was right to come back to his community.
“When the opportunity to come home rose, I said, ‘absolutely.’ It’s time to serve in a different way, and I really wanted to get back to be close to my family,” he said.
During his interview and first couple of weeks on the job, he came up with a set of goals, that he keeps bound and ready on his desk entitled, “Taking the Chamber to Tomorrow.”
“It’s all about what I want to accomplish for the community, what I want to accomplish for the chamber, and how they weave in and out of each other,” he said.
One of his biggest goals is to collaborate. He calls himself a very collaborative-minded individual and most of what he’s worked on so far has been collaborative efforts, like, the Buy Local Berrien Facebook page, the Berrien Reopens Plan, Southwest Michigan Safe, and the virtual downtown St. Joseph proposal.
“The pandemic has been an unprecedented coming together that hasn’t really happened before,” he said.
And that was one of his goals for the chamber and the community.
“I really wanted to focus on expanding what the chamber did, what it meant and the roll it played in the community,” Havlicek said. “I view it very much as a catalyst. Our members are a mix of public, private and nonprofit. Our goal is to strengthen each one of those, but then facilitate the collaboration between them, which I think is what ultimately strengthens our area.”
He said he’s also big on tackling issues in the community that wouldn’t traditionally be something for the chamber to tackle.
“I don’t want to be in other people’s lanes, but with erosion, for example. The erosion problem ends up being a tourism problem, a tourism problem ends up being an economic problem. I wanted to step into the gap and come up with something,” Havlicek said.
What the chamber, St. Joseph Today and the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council came up with after a couple of meetings was a website to serve as a guide to Southwest Michigan’s beaches, lovemibeaches.com.
Havlicek encourages anyone who thinks they need to be at the table on a certain issue, to give him a call.
“And if they should be at a table, expect a call. I’m all about getting stuff done,” he said.
When Havlicek isn’t trying to solve problems or help businesses with the coronavirus pandemic, he’s spending time with his family or doing home-improvement projects on the home he just bought with his girlfriend in St. Joseph Township.
“And sometimes when I’m not working, I find myself working,” he said. “Last weekend, I went into all the downtown shops and asked all the business owners how things were going.”
Havlicek said he loves his job.
“I love going to visit businesses, helping to strengthen them and grow them. I haven’t had all that much time to do it, given the circumstances, but I know it’s the right spot. What I love more than anything is tackling problems for the community, and I’m in a position to do that. I care about (my family) and I care about my community,” he said. “What else is there?”