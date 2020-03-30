BENTON HARBOR — Even before the stay-at-home order was issued early last week, a Benton Harbor nonprofit was working to protect a vulnerable population in the community.
“We understand the need for urgency because some of us lived through the AIDS pandemic and witnessed the horrible results,” said Mary Jo Schnell, executive director of The OutCenter of Southwest Michigan.
That’s why the OutCenter has pivoted to prioritize making sure LGBT youth are safe in their homes and that LGBT people seeking health services right now can get them.
There are LGBT youth, many of whom are not out, now living in their homes 24/7 with family members who are unsupportive and/or hostile toward them for being their authentic selves, according to Schnell.
She said there is also a potential for discrimination when LGBTQ people are seeking health care services in our area, especially transgender youth and adults who may even have to travel to a bigger city to find a doctor who will treat them.
“These are the reasons why the OutCenter pivoted so quickly last week and went to virtual programs ahead of the curve in our area and even outpaced some centers in New York City,” Schnell said.
Members of the LBGT community can now attend drop-in hours, Teen Pride, The Pastor Is In, the League of Extraordinary Genders, and other support groups and events virtually.
The OutCenter’s board chair Chris Hathaway said necessity and urgency when lives are at stake are indeed the mother of invention.
“Leveraging our online infrastructure during times like this is evidence of that. Within days we were able to transition our workforce, programs and services virtual. We are here for you because we care, because we should be, and because we can be; even now,” Hathaway said.
To find out more about accessing the OutCenter’s virtual programs, visit outcenter.org/calendar.