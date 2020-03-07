Hearings for people who were 17 or younger when they were sentenced to life in prison without parole are winding their way through courts across the country.
Here are the juvenile-lifer cases that have been heard in Berrien County since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that automatic life without parole for juveniles is unconstitutional:
- Dakotah Eliason, 24, was 14 when on March 7, 2010, he fatally shot his sleeping grandfather Jesse Miles in Buchanan. He was re-sentenced June 26, 2015, to 35-60 years in prison and has served nine years and four months.
- Bobby Griffin, 69, has been released from prison. He was 16 when on Oct. 19, 1967, he, along with three other people, broke into the Benton Harbor home of Minnie Peapples, 84, and killed her. He was re-sentenced on July 10, 2017, to 40-60 years and had served 49 years. He was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections June 6, 2018.
- Leonard Williams, 45, was 16 when on Dec. 10, 1990, he and other members of two gangs were exchanging gunfire in Benton Harbor and 15-year-old Tameka Swanson was caught in the crossfire and was fatally shot. He was re-sentenced Feb. 23, 2018, to 35-60 years and has served 28 years and 10 months.
- David Clayton, 43, was 17 when on Aug. 31, 1994, he shot and killed Samuel Merriweather Jr., 16, as Merriweather rode a bicycle on May Street in Benton Harbor. He was re-sentenced June 7, 2018, to 30-60 years and has served 25 years.
- Tommy Richards, 49, was 17 when, on April 20, 1987, he kidnapped, raped and killed 10-year-old Shimika Hicks in Benton Harbor. He was re-sentenced Feb. 18 to life without parole.
- Anthony DePalma, 40, was 17 when he, along with his friend Mark Abbatoy concocted a scheme on May 7, 1997, to beat DePalma’s mother, Connie DePalma, with a shovel to they could steal her car. She died in her Bridgman home from several blows to the head. Both teens were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. DePalma has had a Miller hearing and is awaiting re-sentencing. Abbatoy’s hearing is set for later this month.
- Christopher Tobar, 44, was 17 when he was sentenced to life without parole for the shooting to death of Paries Cummings in a Jan. 30, 1993, robbery in Benton Harbor. He has had his Miller hearing and is awaiting a judge’s decision.
Berrien County’s remaining juvenile-lifer cases yet to be heard are:
- Efran Paredes Jr. was 15 when on March 8, 1989, he and accomplices robbed the Roger’s Vineland supermarket when it was on Vineland Avenue in St. Joseph Township. Paredes was a part-time bagger at the store. A jury convicted him after hearing the prosecution’s contention that Paredes entered the store after closing time, lured night manager Richard Tetzlaff into a back room, shot him four times, then took cash and checks.
- Allan Martin Jr. was 17 when on the afternoon of Nov. 11, 1996, he shot and killed Darrell Piedt at Piedt & Sons gun shop in Benton Township during an armed robbery.
- Anthony Givens was 17 when, on Dec. 2, 1996, he raped and beat to death 44-year-old Elizabeth Olsen in her home in Union Pier and attacked her companion, Joy Goldsmith.
- Dequarius Stewart was 17 when, on Oct. 24, 2010, he killed a man outside a convenience store in Benton Harbor.