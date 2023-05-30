BENTON TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured in a shooting at Benton Township Park on Sunday.
The Benton Township Police Department was dispatched to the park on Zollar Drive Sunday morning with reports of shots being fired and three possible victims.
Upon arrival, officers found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.
Two other victims had also gone to the hospital, officers learned at the scene.
The three victims were a 22-year-old South Bend resident who had minor injuries, a 20-year-old Coloma resident with life-threatening injuries and a 19-year-old Dowagiac resident, whose condition was not listed. An update on their injuries was not available on Monday.
The suspect is yet unknown.
The Benton Township Police Department was assisted on scene by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Benton Township Fire Department.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department, the release stated.