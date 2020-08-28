PAW PAW — An investigation is underway by police after a worker mowing grass in Pine Grove Township found what appeared to be three pipe bombs in a ditch.
The devices were found along County Road 388 on Wednesday, near the road’s intersection with 23 1/2 Street.
Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported deputies who responded to the scene called for assistance from the Berrien County Bomb Squad.
Members of the squad were able to disable the pipe bombs while the Pine Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information on where the bombs came from is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
To provide anonymous crime tips to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, send a text message to “CRIMES” (274637) with the keyword VBCTIP from a mobile phone.
To submit an online tip, go to www.vbcsheriff.com and at the top of the homepage follow the directions to submit a tip.