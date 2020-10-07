ST. JOSEPH — Three candidates are running for two open Royalton Township trustee seats on Nov. 3.
Two Republicans, Jason Ackerman and Julie Marsh, and one Democrat, Becky Foster, are on the ballot – none of which are incumbents.
The top two vote getters will be named trustees on the five-member board.
The other three spots will be held by the township’s supervisor, clerk and treasurer candidates, who face no challengers for the general election.
Ackerman, 50, has served on the township’s planning commission for 15 years. He works for American Electric Power as a line coordinator.
He said he was looking for a new challenge when he learned there would be two vacancies on the board. Ackerman cited his familiarity with the township’s planning commission as a reason for why he is good trustee choice.
“I’ve been talking with some of the residents, and the roads and sidewalks seem to be an issue that has come up a lot,” he said. “I feel we can go about addressing it in a fiscally responsible way. The parks that we’re developing now, I would like to continue that pattern.”
Foster, 60, has served on the Brandywine Alumni Association Board, Discovery Tree Pre-school Board and the Mount Holy Oak College Alumnae Board. She works as a mentor for the Early Middle College Program at Berrien RESA.
She said she wants to focus on adding community-wide broadband and walking paths along some of the busier roads in the township. Foster said she wants to also find ways to attract new businesses to the area.
“I get involved with all sorts of different things in my life,” Foster said. “This seemed like the time to get involved in my community. I want to hear all voices and work toward the common good.”
Marsh, 48, has served on the township’s fire auxiliary board for five years. She works as an accounting manager at Colson Group in St. Joseph.
With a nearly 30-year career in finance and accounting, Marsh said she would be fiscally responsible as a trustee.
“I feel I would be a great advocate for the residents in Royalton Township for their current and future needs,” Marsh said. “I have a great background on managing money and budgeting. I can definitely bring that to the table.”