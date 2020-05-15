Berrien County saw a large jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday as the result of a glitch in the state reporting system that is just getting caught up now, according to the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
The county now has 469 cumulative cases, a rise of 44 cases over Wednesday.
In addition, the county added 12 recovered, bringing the total to 284, and three presumed positive cases, bringing the total to 185.
The BCHD reported an additional death as well, bringing the county’s death toll to 27.
The death was a man over the age of 90 with underlying conditions.
With the deaths and the recoveries, the county has about 158 confirmed active cases.
The BCHD wrote on its Facebook page, “we continue to see community spread of COVID-19 across the whole county with confirmed and/or presumed cases in every zip code.”
Detailed data about the cases can be found at www.bchdmi.org/1689/COVID-19-Cases-and-Data.
The state’s long-term care facility data now shows 101 COVID-19 cases in Berrien county’s skilled-nursing facilities as of Wednesday.
That breaks down to 28 cases at Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor, 17 cases at Pine Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation in Stevensville and 56 cases at West Woods of Niles.
The data does not explain if any of the 101 cases have died or recovered.
Van Buren County now has one case reported in Meadow Woods Nursing & Rehab in Bloomingdale. Cass County does not have any cases reported in its skilled nursing facilities.
Van Buren County hit 100 COVID-19 cases Thursday, an addition of six cases from Tuesday, as no new cases were reported Wednesday.
The county also added another death Thursday, bringing its total to five.
Cass County is now at 46 cases, an addition of two from Wednesday. It still has two deaths.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.