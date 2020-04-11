As Michigan residents were ordered to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, police agencies and safe shelters geared up for a possible increase in domestic violence.
While Berrien County so far has not seen a notable uptick, Van Buren County officials are already dealing with a significant increase in domestic violence complaints.
And there are some early indications that Berrien County could soon see the same.
St. Joseph Township Police Chief Randy Leng said that while the number of domestic violence complaints statewide has increased, “for us, we haven’t seen it. But the longer it (the quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak) goes on, the odds are you will see an increase.”
Although the Berrien County Courthouse is closed to the public, people can still obtain paperwork to file a personal protection order. The packets, usually handled by the clerk’s office, are available from sheriff’s deputies at the door between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The completed packets can be returned to one of the on-duty deputies and will be delivered to a judge for consideration.
“The number of all other crimes seems to have decreased, but domestic violence arrests and (warrant) authorizations seem to have stayed roughly the same, making them a greater percentage of cases now than before,” said Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said his department responded to 18 domestic violence complaints in March, about the average number. But sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 domestic violence complaints in the first nine days of April.
Boyce said it’s too early to tell if that’s an indication of an ongoing increase in domestic violence in Berrien County.
He said the 12 complaints in the first nine days of April might be attributed to stress on families as they altered their spring break vacation plans, or people staying indoors more.
“This is something the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring,” Boyce said.
Salena Jonjevic is a supervisor at the Cora Lamping Center, which helps survivors of domestic abuse in Berrien County.
She said the center has not seen an increase in calls, but, “We’re prepared for an increase.”
She said that while calls have not increased, “I’m not saying abuse isn’t happening. Right now, with the stay home order, people have a decreased ability to make calls, and the opportunity to get away for help is limited.”
The Cora Lamping Center 24-hour-a-day crisis line phone number is 925-9500.
Melanie Hooker is the executive director of the Van Buren County Domestic Violence Coalition. Two weeks ago, she said she was surprised that calls had not increased, and she predicted they would. That prediction has proven to be correct, and Hooker is concerned.
She said normally, the average number of personal protection order requests sent to the court is three. She said that over the past week, five such orders were sent to the court, and an additional three packets were sent to people requesting them.
Further, she said, the court typically deals with an average of five personal protection order violations over the course of a year.
“In the last two weeks we’ve had four PPO violations on the court docket,” she said. “People think police aren’t going to do anything about it. They think police aren’t going to arrest people right now. That is a total myth. Police are making arrests.”
Hooker said several factors related to the coronavirus outbreak are likely contributing to the uptick in domestic violence. People, already afraid about the virus, are together more in confined spaces, working from home, experiencing financial strain and possibly drinking more alcohol, she said.
“We’ve had nice days, so people are cooking out, and that often means drinking beer. It’s only going to get worse. I’m scared somebody’s going to get seriously hurt or killed,” Hooker said.
Another factor, she said, is mental health.
“There’s people who have a mental health issue and they function well as long as they are in a routine,” she said.
Break that routine and trouble could ensue. Mental health problems may surface, and some people will turn to alcohol to self-medicate.
“I want people to remember that we’re here. We’re not closed. If someone needs help they should call us. The number is 269-655-9008,” Hooker said.
She and Jonjevic said as people become more stressed, getting outdoors can help.
“If things get tense, try to diffuse the situation. Get out for a walk,” Hooker said.