Louann deLisle, Miss Sodus, became Miss Blossomtime 1964, and later the National Peach Queen. She is shown here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard DeLisle, with her dad's sports car. Louann was an organist for Morton Hill Presbyterian Church at the time, and headed for Michigan State University to study English that fall. She wrote and helped produce a book of poetry and photographs called "Roots and Wings" with Dan Brant and Becky Williams Dine. In 1978 she wrote "Raiments," a poetry journal.