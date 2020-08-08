ST. JOSEPH — This week’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis in Michigan complements work being already done by local health officials to improve the health outcomes of people of color.
“Just using African Americans as an example, African Americans in Berrien County die at rates that are significantly higher than their representation in the county population,” said Lynn Todman, vice president of health equity and executive director of population health at Spectrum Health Lakeland.
The hospital system announced in June that it was committing more money and resources to improve racial equity in Southwest Michigan, but it’s Todman’s job to determine what the initiative will look like.
“My work is really designed to help identify the underlying causes of those inequities and put into place some kind of interventions that, over time, will narrow those gaps,” she said.
An example of some of that inequity includes the 19-year life expectancy gap between parts of Benton Harbor, which is a majority Black community, and Lincoln Township, which has a majority white population, according to Todman.
She said there’s a difference in death rates of about 30-35 percent between Black people and white people in Berrien County, and the county falls in the bottom half of death rates for all the counties in Michigan.
Spectrum Health Lakeland has pledged the interest on $50 million for 10 years to the initiative.
Todman said she is trying to lay the ground work, including more funding, governance, operations, community education, engagement and how to evaluate this work, for it to live on.
“I think we could certainly inspire hope and promise, but I think it’s useful to think of the funding as a 10-year runway, but the programing and interventions will have to live on beyond that,” Todman said.
She said she had been asked to think about health equity before COVID-19 hit and the death of George Floyd.
“I’ve been doing work around racism and health ever since I got to Lakeland. When I looked at the data, I thought, ‘OK, we’re going to have to talk about racism.’ We’re going to have to talk about class too, but the most salient issue is racism.”
Todman said institutional racism is what has lead to such poor health outcomes for people of color, and that’s what she is focusing on.
“You can be a really well-intended person who doesn’t value people based on race, but if you’re embedded in an institution that has policies, practices and procedures that treat one group of people one way and another group of people another way, you participate in producing racist outcomes,” she said.
She said she can’t change people’s bad behavior, but she “can galvanize allies to look at our systems and ask, how can we as a system, or community, do better?”
A simple example of something she wants to change is the meeting times of committees at the hospital.
“These committees would like community participation, but they meet at 7 a.m.,” Todman said. “That rules out people with young children. It rules out a lot of people. It limits the options. So that’s the kind of change internally that I’m thinking. We can’t expect community engagement if we offer that engagement at seven in the morning.”
But, she said a lot of the change, and one of the heaviest lifts, is going to be getting the community to come together and focus on the bigger picture.
“How do I get people, with all similar needs, to get better health but with different world views, values and beliefs systems, at the same time to see their interests are aligned?” Todman said.
She said there’s this prevailing perception that health is a zero-sum game.
“I’d really like to shift that thinking. We can all be healthy. It means that we’re going to have to give up a little bit of our ideal state to come to some state that’s mutually beneficial to everybody,” Todman said.
The community is not only going to have to come together, but it’s also going to have to be educated, largely around what health is, according to Todman.
“It’s not just physical health. It includes mental and social health. It includes ideas around wellness – what it means to create a community that’s well. We have to reeducate people on how health is optimized and it’s not optimized in the hospital,” she said. “It’s optimized in your community, in your home, in your schools, in your workplace, where you spend most of your time.”
Todman said health care entities really only contribute about 10 to 20 percent of what it takes to be healthy. It’s also up to businesses, nonprofits and government.
“We have to actually build capacity both inside the health system, and outside the health system. There’s some changes that need to take place in both stakeholder groups to actually collaborate effectively,” she said.
She said a big portion of the initiative is the evaluation – how will success be measured? What does success look like and who gets to determine if the measures taken were successful?
Todman said groups, people and entities in the community have been working to combat racism for years now, but change can’t happen all at once.
“This is a marathon. It’s not sustainable to have a huge bang every week, but to be consistently moving in the right direction is important,” she said.
Todman said when there’s equity among illnesses that have social determinates, then some success will have been achieved. But long-term, she wants to see a thriving region.
“You can’t thrive if a good deal of your population is unhealthy,” she said. “Some businesses in our community have had challenges recruiting to the area. If we get this right, in addition to having parity around health, disease, illness and death we’ll actually have a community that people are clamoring to be in.”