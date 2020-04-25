I am a renter at a duplex. The other day, my neighbor on the other side had a birthday party. Several people, congregating together in our shared driveway, stood closely together.
I did nothing, other the stay in my house.
Given the stay at home order, should I have called the police?
Lisa, from Stevensville
Hi Lisa, thanks for your question.
I’m not sure there is a clear-cut answer, but I will take this opportunity to enlighten you and others on how most police departments are trying to enforce the governor’s orders.
I would like to remind everyone that the order(s) change frequently and it’s sometimes difficult for even law enforcement and the courts to keep up with. I think I can speak for most police departments that for the most part we are doing the very best we can with what we have. Initially, complaints of violations were being directed to the state’s Attorney General’s Office for review or investigation. It seems that after being inundated with calls, all reports were then re-directed to the local, county and state law enforcement agencies to handle.
When my department receives a report of people gathering in public or on private property, we approach the situation from more of an educational or common-sense standpoint. Most of the time when people report gatherings or non-essential businesses open, the caller doesn’t want to “get involved” by leaving their name, other pertinent information or even want police contact. When that happens, we will check the location when officers are able to and if we observe or suspect someone is breaking the rules, we will try talking with those present in attempts to educate them.
A lot of times, by the time officers arrive in the area or at a location, the violators have either left the area or entered their residence. In those instances where the caller does not want police contact, to be a witness or documented in a report, then the officer(s) are at a loss because these violations are misdemeanors. If officers do not personally observe or witness most misdemeanors in their presence, they (as well as the prosecutor) need someone who witnessed the act willing to testify under oath that the crime was committed.
Again, we will check alleged violations of the governor’s orders, but it always helps when the complainant or person reporting these incidents is willing to be identified as a witness and testify in court if needed. Some, if not most of these violations are documented in a report and forwarded to the prosecutor for review before any action is taken against the violator(s), so if you see the police show up and leave after talking with people, more than likely they have educated them or will send a report to the prosecutor.
Most police departments that I’ve talked with since the governor signed the original order agree with the educational approach where we meet with the alleged violator(s) and remind them of the “safe distance” rule. All the reports that our department have received and investigated turned out to be either unsubstantiated, in compliance of the order(s) or the person in question cooperated with officers after being talked with. If the parties involved do not heed warnings to cease their actions and officers must return to find them continuously violating, they can be cited, or the police can seek warrants through the court. Most departments rely on officer’s discretion when handling those types of situations.
As always, if your neighbors and guests are disturbing your peace, trespassing on your property, etc., you should always contact the police. That is your right as a victim of any crime.
Hopefully, we will get through this pandemic soon, with common sense and patience. Until then, please stay safe and stay healthy.