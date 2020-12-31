A newsroom is a unique environment. With daily, and even hourly deadlines, the pace can be hectic.
With news breaking constantly and issues evolving rapidly, plans and schedules always have to be flexible.
And because so much of what we deal with involves conflict – political battles, zoning disputes, criminal charges, pandemic responses, personal tragedies – journalists (skeptics by nature) develop defense mechanisms to help them observe and analyze the conflicts without becoming emotionally weighed down by them.
One of those defense mechanisms is newsroom banter. The verbal back and forth, often humorous and sarcastic, helps relieve the stress. It also makes us better at our jobs. It reminds us to be skeptical of both sides of a dispute when they try to manipulate facts to bolster their argument, and it often leads to suggestions for story angles and sources that make our reporting stronger.
Since last spring, The HP newsroom has been a quiet place. All the reporters are working remotely, as are most of the page designers. I still go into the office every workday, but for a good portion of the day I’m the only one in the newsroom.
The silence is deafening.
I miss the jokes.
I miss the cries of frustration when sources (especially politicians) won’t return phone calls.
I miss the shouts of excitement when phone call is returned, when a scoop is obtained, when someone brings in doughnuts to share. (In addition to the excitement about doughnuts, I also miss the doughnuts.)
We can do our jobs working from home, but we can’t do them as easily. I’m proud of my staff members for the ways they have adapted and stepped up this year, but I miss seeing them every day.
The newsroom isn’t really a newsroom without them.