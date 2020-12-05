BENTON TOWNSHIP — It’s going to take another week or so until officials can tell whether the curve is being flattened, or if there is just a lag in data from the Thanksgiving holiday, Berrien County health officials said Friday.
Berrien County gained just 800 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday. That’s compared to 1,124 last week, 1,066 the week before that and 795 the week before that.
“This could be really encouraging, but we need more time to see if that’s a real trend,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), said Friday.
She said a lot of testing centers were closed over the holiday weekend and it’s too soon to tell what transmission of the virus could have happened from gatherings over the holiday.
“Next week is when we’re going to start to see more of that impact on transmission, and then it’ll probably be another week until that increase, if there is one, starts hitting the hospitals,” Britten said.
Average COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland remained steady this week at an average of 63 patients each day. The average was 62 last week and 55 the week before that.
Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said Friday that this is lucky, though projections estimate the hospital could be at 83-112 patients over the next three weeks.
He said the ICU is running full most days, though the hospital still technically has more bed capacity for non-critical patients.
Hamel warned of a person dying from COVID-19 nearly every single day at the hospital.
This week, the Berrien County did record seven COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 116.
An additional 389 recoveries were recorded this week. That’s an improvement from the 295 recorded the week prior and 249 the week before that.
With deaths and recoveries, the county was at about 3,869 active COVID-19 cases on Friday. That’s up from 3,599 last Friday.
The county’s percent positivity rate for testing remains high, at 18.4 percent.
In total, since March, the county has recorded 6,891 confirmed cases and 541 presumed cases of COVID-19. That’s an additional 61 presumed cases over last Friday.
Vaccine update
Hamel said the county will be allotted less than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the initial rollout.
“We thought a couple of weeks ago we’d be getting 30,000 doses, but now we’ve been told we’re going to get 995 doses. We have freezers big enough for hundreds of thousands of doses,” he said. “Nine-hundred-ninety-five doses is way better than none, but it’s way less than we need.”
Health care employees and nursing home residents are being prioritized in the first phase, and Hamel said 995 vaccine doses won’t be nearly enough to cover them all.
“We’re excited to get them, but I think it’s going to be a rollout over a number of months,” he said.
Van Buren/Cass
The holiday didn’t slow down new cases in Van Buren or Cass counties much this week.
Van Buren County has recorded 423 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday. That’s compared to 444 last week and 427 the week prior.
Cass County added 252 new cases this week. That’s compared to 262 last week and 187 the week before.
Van Buren County had another deadly week too, recording eight deaths. Last week it recorded 10.
Cass County recorded one death this week, the same as last week.
In total, since March, Van Buren County has recorded 2,999 cases and 48 deaths. Cass County has recorded 2,216 cases and 30 deaths.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department has started a weekly video update from its medical director on its website, vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
In addition to the video update, slides of graphs and charts of data are also available to view.