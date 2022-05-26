Former “Top Chef: All-Stars” winner Melissa King was certainly a winner Wednesday afternoon during her interactive cooking demonstration at the KitchenAid Fairway Club.
One of three celebrity chefs scheduled to visit Benton Harbor this week during the Senior PGA Championship – Scott Conant will be at the Fairway Club on Friday and Stephanie Izard on Saturday, both at 1 p.m. – King demonstrated how to make Broiled Oysters with Sichuan Chili Butter.
Among those sitting in the first row was Suzanne Papsun, who had flown here from Darien, Conn., to attend the cooking demonstrations and watch golf.
I thought at first she might have happened to be in town while the Senior PGA Championship was ongoing. But this is actually the second time Papsun has been to the championship while it’s been played in Benton Harbor.
Papsun and I quickly establish, in a moment of astonishment, that my Aunt Laura, who also lived in Darien, was her second grade teacher.
Because Papsun knows Chris Covelli, the KitchenAid chef who helps organizes the demonstrations, she mentions the coincidence to him.
“Only at a KitchenAid Senior PGA could this happen,” Covelli said.
Covelli has impressive credentials. He is the chef/co-owner of two restaurants in Florida and has been a senior chef instructor for more than 20 years at Toscana Saporita Cooking School in Italy, where co-organizer Brett Wagner also teaches. Together the two do cooking demonstrations during the day when the celebrity and local chefs aren’t in front of the crowds.
Also sitting in the first row was Shawn Kim, who is a “Top Chef” enthusiast, and said King is among her favorites.
“Getting to see her is similar to an NBA fan getting to see Michael Jordan,” she said.
The relaxed atmosphere during chef demonstrations is part of the fun. King, who started off by showing us how to make Sichuan chili oil, took questions from the crowd and talked about her upbringing. Her mother was from Hong Kong and her dad from Shanghai. She grew up eating her mom’s food while learning how to cook.
When someone in the audience asked if she had acquired her taste for spicy foods from her mother, she told us Cantonese food tends to be blander than the flavors of Shanghai. It was a cultural and culinary lesson for those of us who sometimes lump that amazing diversity of Asian foods into one category.
King talked about the ingredients she was using to make her chili oil, such as star anise, minced garlic, whole cloves, a cinnamon stick, Sichuan chili flakes and Sichuan peppercorns. All these were added to what she described as a neutral oil.
When someone asked what she meant by neutral oil, King said that’s an oil such as grapeseed, sunflower, vegetable or canola, that doesn’t have a dominant taste.
“Olive oil tastes like olives, so you don’t want to use that in this recipe,” she said, noting the neutral oils she mentioned are highly oleic, meaning they can be heated to a higher degree than olive oil.
She also heated the pan before adding the oil. Doing so helps prevent food from sticking and also keeps oils and other ingredients from breaking down.
Adding kosher salt to the oil mixture, King told us most restaurants use kosher instead of other salts in their kitchens.
“It adds a subtle flavor,” she said.
Then, holding up a bay leaf, she joked about how we all have these on our spice shelf and seldom use them. So true, as far as I am concerned, welcoming the chance to use one at least for the chili oil.
Adding a little bit of brown sugar, King said she cooks without measuring, but she did have recipe cards, which she personalized and autographed and gave to anyone who wanted one after the session.
Using, of course, a KitchenAid stand mixer, King added the chili oil to unsalted butter to make a compound butter that she’ll add to the oysters before putting them under the broiler. The butter, like her oil, can be used in other dishes, too.
“It’s great on steak,” she said.
“We’re really excited to be back after four years,” said Deborah O’Connor, director of corporate reputation and community relations for Whirlpool Corp. “It seems like the community is really excited about it, as well evidenced by the number of people packing into the KitchenAid Fairway Club to see Melissa King today.”