Holtec Government Affairs and Communications Senior Manager Pat O’Brien talks about the future of Palisades Power Plant during a reactor shutdown demonstration held for media in May in the control room simulator at Palisades Power Plant in Covert.
A ribbon cutting is held for a new section of U.S. 31, connecting to I-94 in Benton Township, in September.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Artwork fabricated by Yellow Goat Designs and donated by the Schalon Family Foundation hangs in “Main Street” in the newly completed Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital pavilion in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Rep. Fred Upton shows off a U.S. 31 sign that has hung in his office for years during a ribbon cutting held for a new section of US 31, connecting to I-94 in Benton Township, in September.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Work continues on the Napier Avenue bridge in April after closure due to the discovery of deterioration of bridge supports.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Miss Buchanan Lillian Waggoner is crowned the 2022 Miss Blossomtime Queen in April at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Steven Alker kisses the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy in May after winning the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Steven Alker raises the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy in May after winning the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Lakeshore softball celebrates its 6-2 Division 2 state championship win over Trenton in June at Michigan State University.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Dozens of walkers and cyclists travel along a new section of US 31, connecting to I-94 in Benton Township following a ribbon cutting ceremony in September.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
An open house is held in November for the newly completed Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital pavilion in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Raffaele Santaniello listens to testimony during his preliminary hearing in March before Judge Angela Pasula at the Berrien County Courthouse.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Medic 1 Ambulance located at 635 E. Napier Ave., in Benton Harbor, is pictured in September.
Southwest Michigan saw its share of meaningful memories for 2022. The Herald-Palladium’s staff takes a look back at the Top 10 events that shaped the area this year.
1. After decades of talk, the Michigan Department of Transportation put the finishing touches on the final leg of U.S. 31 in Berrien County. The work, starting at Napier Avenue in Benton Township, involved building about two miles of new highway connecting U.S. 31 to I-94, new interchanges with I-94 and I-196, building the I-94 Business Loop in Benton Harbor, rebuilding 3.5 miles of I-94, constructing several new bridges and repairing others. Work began on the first leg of the freeway at the Indiana/Michigan state line in 1972 and over the years was met with a number of stumbling blocks.