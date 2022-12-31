Southwest Michigan saw its share of meaningful memories for 2022. The Herald-Palladium’s staff takes a look back at the Top 10 events that shaped the area this year.

1. After decades of talk, the Michigan Department of Transportation put the finishing touches on the final leg of U.S. 31 in Berrien County. The work, starting at Napier Avenue in Benton Township, involved building about two miles of new highway connecting U.S. 31 to I-94, new interchanges with I-94 and I-196, building the I-94 Business Loop in Benton Harbor, rebuilding 3.5 miles of I-94, constructing several new bridges and repairing others. Work began on the first leg of the freeway at the Indiana/Michigan state line in 1972 and over the years was met with a number of stumbling blocks.