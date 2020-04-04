The governor’s order to residents last week to stay at home has had a huge impact on the amount of traffic on the roads.
Michigan has seen a 50 percent or more reduction in travel when compared to the same date last year, said Nick Schirripa, spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
He said there are often small variances from year to year, usually connected to the weather.
“If you have a really bad snow storm, you might see a 10 to 12 percent traffic variance depending on the location,” he said. “... But seeing a 50 percent reduction from one year to the next is huge. It’s unheard of. I think we can attribute that to the governor’s stay home, stay safe order.”
Information on daily traffic volume trends can be found at www.ms2soft.com/traffic-dashboard. The traffic count is based on traffic sensors and smart traffic signals.
Schirripa said other models that show how mobile a state’s population is are based on anonymous cell phone data.
MS2 is an Ann Arbor company that provides software development and transportation data management services to transportation agencies throughout North America.
The company states on its website that it launched the traffic dashboard to support national efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic in about half of the states, including Michigan, can be looked at on the site.
An analysis of several states shows that traffic in Michigan is down more than many other states.
On April 1, traffic flow was down in Michigan by 47.9 percent, while the national average was down 38.5 percent. Other states were Florida (-31.2), Illinois (-38.7), Ohio (-39.4), Louisiana (-28.7). Texas did not have a value listed for April 1.
On March 29, the national average for traffic flow was down 42.9 percent from the previous year, compared to the states: Michigan (-60.9), Florida (-44.3), Illinois (-48.6), Ohio (-48.3), Louisiana (-36.2) and Texas (-41.3).
On March 25, the day after Michigan’s stay at home order went into effect, the national average was down 32.7 percent, compared to the states: Michigan (-47.5), Florida (-29.9), Illinois (-37.5), Ohio (-41.5), Louisiana (-30.1) and Texas (-14.4).
Michigan’s traffic flow started dropping on March 12 and dropped by double digits for the first time on March 14, to 15.8 percent.
The national traffic flow was down an average of 12.3 percent on March 15, compared to the states: Michigan (-13.6), Florida (-8.8), Illinois (-13.6), Ohio (-17.6), and Texas (-3.0). Louisiana saw an increase of 3.4 percent on March 15.
Health experts believe that the less people travel, the slower the virus will be transmitted to other people, thus flattening the curve so the nation’s hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with patients.