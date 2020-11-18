Berrien County recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

In the last seven days, the county has been averaging about 140 new cases a day.

The county also recorded another death Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 96.

In addition, 17 new recoveries were reported. This brings the number of active cases in the county to about 2,416.

Spectrum Health Lakeland had 56 COVID-positive patients Tuesday morning. That’s down from 59 on Monday, but up from 47 last Tuesday.

Berrien County’s percent positivity rate continues to increase, with it averaging near 20 percent now.

Percent positivity rates in Van Buren and Cass counties are averaging at about 15 percent.

Van Buren County recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Cass County recorded 55. Neither county recorded any new deaths Tuesday.

More closures, cancellations

St. Joseph Today has canceled its Luminary event set for Friday. The staff was exposed to COVID-19 and has to quarantine for 14 days, according to a Facebook post. This year, the new winter lights in downtown and the holiday music will be the feature of Luminary.

The Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph announced this week that it would close to the public through Dec. 11. Visitors can still explore the exhibits via appointment and through virtual events. To schedule a visit or learn more about these opportunities, email curatorial@krasl.org.

The Van Buren District Library is moving all seven of its locations to curbside service beginning today. Limited services will be offered by appointment. This model is expected to remain in effect through Dec. 8. For more information, call 423-4771 or email info@vbdl.org. Van Buren District Library is headquartered in Decatur with branches in Bangor, Bloomingdale, Covert, Gobles, Lawrence and Mattawan.

Dowagiac’s 30th annual Candle-light Christmas Parade, which was planned to be held as a reverse parade on Dec. 4 at Southwestern Michigan College, has been canceled, according to the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.