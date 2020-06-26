COLOMA — A Coloma woman who allegedly embezzled more than $80,000 is scheduled to go on trial in late December.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Mary Eilene Vollrath, 58, of Coloma, is charged with embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000 from Patterson Printing in Benton Township, where she had been employed as a bookkeeper.
Sepic said she waived a preliminary hearing and Berrien County Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter set a jury trial for Dec. 29-31.
Vollrath is free on a $10,000 bond.
According to court documents, Benton Township police were called April 23 to Patterson Printing on Territorial Road on a report of an alleged embezzlement.
Employees told police that during an audit, it was discovered that Vollrath had written checks to herself totaling $80,263.98 between 2017 and 2020, according to a police report in the court file on her case.
She had been employed there as a bookkeeper for about 10 years.
Police said she admitted writing the checks to herself and cashing them.