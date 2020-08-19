KALAMAZOO — A trial date has been set for a woman accused of hiring a hit-man to kill her ex-husband’s girlfriend.
Kalamazoo Ninth Circuit Court Judge Pamela Lightvoet, during a status conference conducted by video on Tuesday, scheduled a trial for Alana Gonzalez to begin Nov. 4. The case is being heard by the Kalamazoo judge because Alana Gonzalez is the ex-wife of Elvin Gonzalez, Berrien County Trial Court Family Division administrator, and all Berrien County judges recused themselves from the case.
Meanwhile, plea negotiations will continue between Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold and Edwin Johnson, lawyer for Alana Gonzalez.
She is charged with solicitation of murder and faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.
It is alleged that Gonzalez, 58, of Berrien Springs, hired Quacy Roberts of Benton Harbor to kill Bonita Levi, the girlfriend of Elvin Gonzalez.
According to court records, Roberts was to be paid $5,000 to kill Levi, and had received incremental payments between Jan. 23 and Feb. 24 at a location in Benton Township. The murder, by shooting, was to have occurred on March 27 in St. Joseph. At some point, Roberts went to police and another man informed Levi of the alleged plot, according to court records.
Roberts has not been charged in the case. Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said that based on him coming forward to police, prosecutors believe he had no intention of carrying out the alleged plot.
At a preliminary hearing conducted by Zoom in April, Judge Lightvoet set bond at $75,000 cash or surety, which has since been posted. Gonzalez was released from the Berrien County jail on tether and, as a condition of bond, ordered to not set foot outside her apartment in Berrien Springs.
On Tuesday, the judge amended the bond condition after hearing a motion filed by Johnson on behalf of Gonzalez, asking that she be allowed to leave her apartment to go to her parents’ apartment in the same complex.
Johnson said her parents are in their 90s, have no in-home care, and need her help at times. Their apartment is below Gonzalez’s second floor apartment at the complex in Berrien Springs, he said.
Arnold objected to the motion to amend the bond conditions.
“We believe it is appropriate as is, with the 24/7 curfew,” Arnold said. “We think she’s trying to push the boundaries and circumvent the system.”
In granting the bond modification, the judge reminded Gonzalez that it allows her to go back and forth between her apartment and her parents’, and nowhere else.
A settlement conference to see if a plea deal can be reached in the case was set for Oct. 8 in Kalamazoo. If the case goes on to trial, it will be heard in Berrien County by the judge from Kalamazoo.