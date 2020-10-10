Some communities have already set trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 31, while other organizations have scheduled alternative events.
Trick-or-treat hours that have been set as of now are:
St. Joseph, 6-7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Township, 6-7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Township, 6-7:30 p.m.
Hartford, 6-8 p.m.
South Haven, 5-7 p.m.
Check with your local municipality about trick-or-treat hours if not listed here.
Various municipal officials in the area have noted that setting trick-or-treat hours does not equate to sanctioning trick-or-treating, and that people who participate should adhere to public health recommendations such as wearing a face mask, social distancing and not participating if anyone in the household has a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or symptoms.
Other Halloween-related events in the area are:
St. Joseph Today is partnering with area businesses to donate Halloween goodies to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor and other organizations. This replaces the annual downtown St. Joseph and Benton Harbor Arts District Trick-or-Treat. For more information call St. Joseph Today, 985-1111 or visit stjoetoday.com.
Road to Life Church, 3800 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will host a Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Bring kids in cars and follow the driving path to stations around the church grounds to collect goodies.
The Fab Lab at Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center will host events for people to make Halloween decorations or pick up make-at-home kits. Choose from a witch kit, Halloween arch decoration or tissue box kit between Noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 15 or Oct. 26. Or, make a laser-cut witch at the Fab Lab from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19. For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to www.lakemichigan college.edu/fablab/calendar.