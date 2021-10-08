NILES — The Michigan State Police 6th District Incident Response Team is leading an investigation into the recent shooting of a police trooper and a suspect after a traffic stop.
Lt. DuWayne Robinson said the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ninth Street between Regent and Main streets in Niles.
Happening Now: MSP Niles trooper involved in a shooting incident around 1030pm following a traffic stop in Niles. Trooper suffered gunshot wound to the leg & is at hospital. Suspect also shot, unknown injuries. Investigators on scene. Follow me here for updates. pic.twitter.com/rztidlOgLF— MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) October 7, 2021