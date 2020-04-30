ST. JOSEPH — Two residents at The Whitcomb in St. Joseph have tested positive for COVID-19, the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) confirmed Wednesday.
“Our team is working with the Whitcomb to ensure that the facility has the infection prevention education and training they need to prevent further spread of illness, as well as the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) for their staff,” said Gillian Conrad, spokeswoman for the BCHD.
She said widespread testing at the facility has not taken place, but that further testing may be conducted as contacts of the confirmed cases are identified.
“BCHD is working with many different long-term care facilities in this technical assistance/prevention capacity to help equip them with what they need to keep the older adults they serve safe and healthy,” Conrad said.
The Whitcomb bills itself as a senior living community, rather than as a long-term care facility with skilled nurses, so it is not required to report its number of COVID-19 cases to the state. Officials at The Whitcomb did not respond to a phone message left at the facility by The Herald-Palladium.
Its website contains language regarding the pandemic. “Due to the recent health concerns from the COVID-19 virus, we have suspended all tours and scheduled move ins. ... At this time visitors are restricted in entering the community except for our staff and those providing care. Everyone is screened upon entry for any signs or symptoms of illness. We are working with the families of our residents who are on hospice,” the site states.
The state reports that there are nine skilled-nursing facilities in Berrien County, and the only one with reported cases is Pine Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing in Stevensville, which has three cases.
COVID-19 case update
The BCHD reported 10 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 242.
Out of those cases, 171 people have recovered, up from 163 reported Tuesday. The county still reports 15 deaths.
The county has 169 presumed positive cases, three more than reported Tuesday.
In Van Buren County, there are now 46 positive COVID-19 cases. That’s up from the 43 reported Tuesday.
Cass County now has 29 positive cases. That’s up from the 27 that was reported Monday and Tuesday.
Both counties still have two deaths a piece, while a total of 11 people have recovered.