NILES — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash near Niles on Sunday.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said Octavio Quispe, 64, of Niles, was lying on the ground unresponsive, pinned under the passenger door of his truck when police arrived. With help from a state trooper, sheriff’s deputies were able to lift the truck enough to free the victim and begin CPR and he regained consciousness. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injures, police said.