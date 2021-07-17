The rates of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County over the last two weeks have remained low.
The county recorded 15 new cases last week and 20 new cases this week. The county had recorded 27 new cases the last week in June.
Two new deaths were recorded this week and one new death was recorded last week.
Recoveries continue to match or exceed new cases added, according to the Berrien County Health Department’s data dashboard.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 81 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 106 active cases on July 2.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,642 presumed cases, 271 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,660 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland are steadily declining. The average this week was about seven patients a day. Last week it was about eight a day. The average was nine a day the week before. On Friday morning, the hospital reported having six COVID-positive patients admitted.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccinations continue to slow in Berrien County.
From July 1-15, COVID-19 vaccine providers administered about 1,979 doses of vaccine. During the previous 15 days, from June 15-30, the county administered about 4,247 doses.
As of Thursday, 129,696 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given in Berrien County, with 59,954 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 53.1 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and 49.3 percent that are fully vaccinated.
On July 1, the county was at about 52.4 percent with at least one dose and 48.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties have remained steady for more than a month now.
Last week, Van Buren County had recorded seven new COVID-19 cases and this week it recorded eight. In addition, two new deaths were recorded this week and one last week.
Last week, Cass County had recorded four new cases and this week it recorded five. No new deaths were recorded.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,699 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,818 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 55.7 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 51.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
On July 1, the county was at 54.9 percent with one dose and 50.9 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 37.3 percent of residents with at least one dose and 34.3 percent fully vaccinated.
On July 1, the county was at 36.9 percent with one dose and 33.7 percent fully vaccinated.