ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. — Three Oaks-based Spring Creek Horses Help Foundation will host a U-pick giveback day this weekend.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. EDT Oct. 11 at Williams Orchard, 9456 N. 500 E.
In addition to picking apples (or buying pre-picked apples), there will be photos with a pony, s’mores, and pony rides for small children.
The orchard has other critters to pet, including goats, donkeys and ducks, an animal sign scavenger hunt, cider and apple doughnuts. Some activities may be limited, depending on weather and COVID restrictions in place at the time.
The foundation will receive a percentage of all apple sales for those who come to support Spring Creek.
Photos and pony rides will have suggested donations of $5 and $15, respectively. Foundation apparel and notecards also will be on sale.
The foundation raises scholarship funds to provide local low-income and special needs children and adults an equine-based educational program on horse behavior, barn and horse care, and riding skills.
For more information, visit springcreekhorseshelp.org.