NILES — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to repair 14.8 miles of pavement near Niles starting Monday.
The 14.8 miles of road includes U.S. 12 and M-60 between M-139 and Leet Road south of Niles in both Berrien and Cass counties. The pavement construction includes concrete pavement patching, milling and resurfacing asphalt pavement.
The estimated date of completion for the repairs is projected to be Oct. 20. During this time, drivers should expect single-lane closures and intermittent total closures with posted detours.
MDOT will invest 5.4 million to repair the roads, which is expected to directly and indirectly support around 66 jobs.
For a map of road closures, visit the MDOT Mi Drive website.