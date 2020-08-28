UNION PIER — Elected officials on Thursday praised how well communities have worked together to make the multi-million dollar Red Arrow Highway Union Pier Corridor Improvements Project a reality.
“After two years of public engagement, extensive meetings, coordination of nearly every public utility in the county, we’re standing at the crossroads of a project that’s going to improve the safety, the quality of life and the image of one of our beloved hamlets in Chikaming,” said Chikaming Township Supervisor David Bunte at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.
The project includes new public restrooms, 1.3 miles of road resurfacing, a non-motorized pathway and sidewalk improvements, as well as new stormwater infrastructure, lighting and plantings at the intersection, which straddles the townships of New Buffalo and Chikaming.
The ceremony was held on the road that is the dividing line between the townships. It is called Town Line Avenue on the west side of Red Arrow Highway and Union Pier Road on the east side of Red Arrow Highway.
Bunte called Union Pier a true beach community that is welcoming and neighborly.
“The improvements on Red Arrow will enhance the ability to access current businesses and residences, allow safe passage for recreation purposes and encourage small business development,” he said. “The strategic partnerships created during this process also lay the groundwork for some future opportunities and should be used as a benchmark for how communities can work together for the greater good.”
New Buffalo Township Supervisor Michelle Heit said the project couldn’t have been done without all of the governmental agencies working together.
Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott, who represents the area, said that while running for office in 2017, people told him something needs to be done at the intersection because it was dangerous. He said hundreds of people signed petitions asking for the intersection to be improved.
Shortly after Jason Latham was named the county’s new managing director of the Berrien County Road Department, Scott said he got him involved.
Latham said that during his 25 years working with roads, this is the first project in which there was so much intergovernmental cooperation.
“This is truly what it’s all about to be a public servant and to do our best,” he said.
The $3.6 million project was funded by the townships, along with by the Berrien County Road Department, the USDA Rural Development and The Pokagon Fund. It is expected to be completed by next June.
But that’s only part of the story. The Galien River Sanitary District Sewer Authority had plans to replace existing sanitary sewer in Town Line Avenue between Greenwood Avenue and Red Arrow Highway, and to install new sanitary sewer along Red Arrow Highway between Union Pier Road and Berrien Street.
Bunte said sewer authority officials moved their project up by a year so the work could be done before the corridor improvements were done. That work started in April.
Even though the sanitary sewer project is separate from the corridor project, it was important to have that work be done first.
When added together, the intersection is receiving close to $10 million of work, said Steve Carlisle, director of engineering and transportation with Wightman, the firm that is overseeing the corridor project.