CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP — A man was taken into custody earlier this week for allegedly shooting another person in Union Pier.
According to a social media post by the Chikaming Township Police Department, the shooting took place at 4:18 p.m. Monday on Union Pier Road, near the Union Pier eastbound I-94 exit. The suspect fled the scene eastbound on I-94 and was stopped at the 34-mile marker.
The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Berrien County jail. Police said the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chikaming Township police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.
The investigation is ongoing and the suspect’s name has not been released as of Wednesday.