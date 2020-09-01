ST. JOSEPH — After the United Way of Southwest Michigan’s annual celebration was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization found a way to celebrate the successes of its 2019 campaign safely last week.
UWSM staff delivered “Celebration 2.0” boxes to award winners, which contained success stories that would have been premiered at the celebration, awards celebrating the winners and other goodies, according to a news release.
Those organizations and individuals recognized, include:
- Best Campaign Growth: Area Agency on Aging, Region IV, Cassopolis Public Schools, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Old National Bank, Cass District Library, City of Buchanan, Niles Precision Company, Inc., Lovejoy, and Berrien County.
- Best Year-Round Partnership: 1st Source Bank, Lake Michigan College, LOGAN Autism Learning Center, Berrien County Cancer Service, Inc., Tyler Automotive, Berrien RESA, Martin’s Super Markets – Stevensville, St. Joseph Public Schools, and Spectrum Health Lakeland.
- Best Community Leadership: Honor Credit Union, Andrews University, Berrien Springs Public Schools, K&M Machine-Fabricating, Inc., Mid-West Family, Van Buren ISD, Entergy-Palisades Power Plant, United Federal Credit Union, and Horizon Bank.
- Corporate Champion of the Year – Large Business: Western Diversified Plastics and Gast Manufacturing, Inc.
- Corporate Champion of the Year – Medium Business: Vomela Transportation Graphics.
- Corporate Champion of the Year – Small Business: Competitive Edge.
- Employee Campaign Chair of the Year – Large Business: Cathy Summers, Indiana Michigan Power.
- Employee Campaign Chair of the Year – Medium Business: Evelyn Castrejon, Kinexus Group.
- Employee Campaign Chair of the Year – Small Business: David Brooks, Wolverine Pipe Line Co.
- Inspired Giving Award: United Parcel Service.
- Campaign Cabinet Choice: Coloma Township Police Department, Ravitron and Meijer.
- David J. Weichhand Award: Kinexus Group.
- Whirlpool Community Commitment Award: Indiana Michigan Power and its D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant.
- Excellence in Innovation: Great Start Collaborative of Berrien County.
- Excellence in Collaboration: Tri-County Head Start.
- Excellence in Impact: Domestic Violence Coalition.
- Impact Cabinet Choice: Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.
- LIVE UNITED Award: Shelitha McKee and Sue Danielson.
As the largest non-governmental funder of health and human services in the community, UWSM stewards millions of dollars and tens of thousands of volunteer hours every year. In 2019, it’s estimated that the organization helped more than 82,000 people.
For more information and content from this year’s UWSM celebration, visit uwsm.org/celebration-2-0.