ST. JOSEPH — The United Way of Southwest Michigan (UWSM) is now accepting donations for its annual Christmas in June food drive, but in a little bit of a different way than in years past.
The fourth annual food drive this year will be done via online donations, while the food will be bought for the donors, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to come up with a different way of helping food pantries this year, and our ‘digital food drive’ is simple and easy since it can be done without even leaving home,” Charlotte Becker, director of annual campaign at UWSM, said in a news release. “The need is tremendous this year, and everyone who donates will make a big impact on families in our community.”
Donations will benefit 38 pantries across Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties that are fully stocked during the winter months due to holiday donations, but struggle in the summer.
To donate, visit the “Christmas in June” page at uwsm.org, pick how much you want to spend, and UWSM will make sure each pantry gets exactly what it needs.
For example, a $10 gift buys 28 items, which will provide 13 meals, or three days of food, for a family of four. A $150 gift buys 402 items, which will provide 138 meals, or about a months worth of food, for a family of four.
Donations can be made in various intervals or by picking your own amount.
Last year, the Christmas in June food drive collected about 20,000 items.
For more information, visit uwsm.org.